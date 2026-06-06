Delhi removes all 500 giant national flags temporarily after storms India Jun 06, 2026

Delhi is taking down all 500 of its giant national flags for now, after recent storms left many of them torn or battered.

These 115-foot-high flagpoles, put up in 2022 under the AAP government's Deshbhakti budget to generate a sense of nationalism, just couldn't handle the wild weather.

Officials say the flags will be back once the thunderstorm warnings are over.