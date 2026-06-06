Delhi removes all 500 giant national flags temporarily after storms
India
Delhi is taking down all 500 of its giant national flags for now, after recent storms left many of them torn or battered.
These 115-foot-high flagpoles, put up in 2022 under the AAP government's Deshbhakti budget to generate a sense of nationalism, just couldn't handle the wild weather.
Officials say the flags will be back once the thunderstorm warnings are over.
Delhi PWD readies replacement flags
PWD teams are out checking which flags need replacing and getting new ones ready, taking the 2002 Flag Code of India into account.
The original ₹104 crore project was about making sure everyone in Delhi could spot the tricolor in their own neighborhood—so expect those colors flying high again once the thunderstorm warning is cleared.