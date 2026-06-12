Delhi renames 12 municipal zones to match 13 revenue districts
Delhi's 12 municipal zones are getting new names to match the city's 13 revenue districts, thanks to a fresh approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The idea is to make local governance smoother and help residents easily figure out which zone they're in.
The Delhi government has been told to officially announce these changes right away.
Delhi legal changes formalize zone alignment
The new zone names, like Central, East, North West, Old Delhi, South East, and more, will now line up with the revenue districts.
For example, Old Delhi replaces City Sadar-Paharganj; East corresponds mostly with Shahdara South zone areas.
This update follows a recent reorganization of Delhi into 13 administrative areas.
To make it official, legal amendments are being made so everything matches up on paper too.
All in all, it's meant to make city services more efficient and less confusing for everyone.