Delhi reports AQI average of 200, Sirifort peaks at 333
Delhi woke up to another polluted morning on Tuesday, with the city's average air quality index, or AQI, at 200 and several monitoring stations recorded AQI above 300.
Sirifort topped the charts at 333, while IGNOU-Maidan Garhi and Talkatora Garden weren't far behind.
Breathing in this air isn't great news for anyone heading out.
Delhi transport emissions 21.5% of PM2.5
According to researchers, transport emissions within Delhi accounted for 21.5% of PM2.5 pollution, while stubble burning barely contributed this time.
Areas like North Campus, CRRI Mathura Road, Burari Crossing, Commonwealth Sports Complex, and IIT-Delhi all saw AQI readings hit or pass 300.
Delhi pollution remains a major challenge
With so much pollution in the air, the latest data is a reminder that fixing Delhi's air is still a big challenge, and it affects everyone who calls the city home.