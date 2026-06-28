Delhi reports warmest morning in 2 years amid 41°C highs

Minimum temperatures stayed high across Delhi

Minimum temperatures stayed high everywhere, thanks to dry westerly winds mixing with some moist air, enough for clouds but not real rain.

Humidity hovered at a muggy 44%.

The monsoon is now running late and is expected around July 4, but there's a chance of thunderstorms and rain on Monday.

On the bright side, air quality stayed moderate (AQI: 162), so at least breathing wasn't a struggle!