Delhi reports warmest morning in 2 years amid 41°C highs
India
Delhi just had its warmest morning in two years, with the temperature at Safdarjung hitting 31.1 degrees Celsius, over three degrees Celsius above normal for this time of year.
Daytime highs weren't any kinder, soaring past 41 degrees Celsius across the city and leaving most of us feeling the heat.
Minimum temperatures stayed high across Delhi
Minimum temperatures stayed high everywhere, thanks to dry westerly winds mixing with some moist air, enough for clouds but not real rain.
Humidity hovered at a muggy 44%.
The monsoon is now running late and is expected around July 4, but there's a chance of thunderstorms and rain on Monday.
On the bright side, air quality stayed moderate (AQI: 162), so at least breathing wasn't a struggle!