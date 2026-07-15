Delhi repurposes jinxed 33 Shamnath Marg bungalow as disaster center
India
Delhi's giving its old "jinxed" bungalow at 33 Shamnath Marg a fresh start, this time as the city's new disaster command center.
Announced today, the plan has the Public Works Department bringing in experts for design and upgrades, with around ₹20 lakh set aside to kick things off.
Rekha Gupta funds Bengaluru-inspired emergency systems
Built in the 1920s as a chief minister's house, the bungalow got its unlucky reputation after five leaders left office under odd circumstances. It's been mostly empty since 2003.
Now, it'll be packed with high-tech emergency systems inspired by Bengaluru's setup, thanks to a ₹10 crore budget boost from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The goal: make Delhi better prepared for any crisis by the end of this financial year.