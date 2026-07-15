Delhi repurposes jinxed 33 Shamnath Marg bungalow as disaster center

Built in the 1920s as a chief minister's house, the bungalow got its unlucky reputation after five leaders left office under odd circumstances. It's been mostly empty since 2003.

Now, it'll be packed with high-tech emergency systems inspired by Bengaluru's setup, thanks to a ₹10 crore budget boost from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The goal: make Delhi better prepared for any crisis by the end of this financial year.