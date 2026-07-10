Delhi requires Pink Saheli Smart Card for women's free busses India Jul 10, 2026

Heads up, Delhi: From August 1, women won't be able to use those familiar pink paper tickets for free bus rides anymore.

Instead, you'll need a Pink Saheli Smart Card to travel for free on DTC and DIMTS busses.

If you don't have the card after July 31, you'll need to buy a regular ticket and pay like everyone else.