Delhi requires Pink Saheli Smart Card for women's free busses
India
Heads up, Delhi: From August 1, women won't be able to use those familiar pink paper tickets for free bus rides anymore.
Instead, you'll need a Pink Saheli Smart Card to travel for free on DTC and DIMTS busses.
If you don't have the card after July 31, you'll need to buy a regular ticket and pay like everyone else.
Delhi moving toward digital fare collection
The government's moving toward digital fare collection to make things smoother and more efficient.
If you're eligible, grab your Pink Saheli Smart Card before July ends so your daily commute stays hassle-free.
This is a big step in modernizing how public transportation works in the city.