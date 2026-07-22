Delhi residents deliver food after Jantar Mantar police crackdown
India
After police used batons and tear gas on protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20, people across Delhi stepped up in a big way.
Outraged by the crackdown, locals have been dropping off food, drinks, and essentials to keep the protest going strong.
Donations paused, students raised funds
From home-cooked meals like roti and dal to chilled drinks and bulk orders of biryani, Delhiites sent more than enough to feed everyone, so much that volunteers had to pause donations by July 22.
The help didn't stop at food: college students raised money for sanitary pads and medicines, while others set up stalls with medical supplies.
It's been a real show of community support despite all the challenges.