Delhi restaurants face LPG shortages despite government assurances of supply
India
Delhi's restaurants are struggling to get LPG cylinders, even though the government says supply is fine. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have led to long lines and a booming black market.
While officials claim the city gets more than enough cylinders daily, many eateries just can't find them at regular prices.
Delhi black market charges over ₹5,000
With official supplies drying up, some restaurant owners are paying over ₹5,000 per cylinder on the black market, more than double the usual rate.
This has pushed food prices up by 15% to 20%, making everything from chai to dal makhani pricier.
New rules now limit sales to registered businesses only, so smaller spots are either shutting down for now or hunting for alternatives outside Delhi.