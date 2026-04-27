Delhi restaurants face LPG shortages despite government assurances of supply

Delhi black market charges over ₹5,000

With official supplies drying up, some restaurant owners are paying over ₹5,000 per cylinder on the black market, more than double the usual rate.

This has pushed food prices up by 15% to 20%, making everything from chai to dal makhani pricier.

New rules now limit sales to registered businesses only, so smaller spots are either shutting down for now or hunting for alternatives outside Delhi.