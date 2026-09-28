Delhi restricts outdoor construction from November 1 to curb pollution
India
Delhi is hitting pause on dust-heavy construction and demolition work this winter, hoping to tackle the city's rising pollution.
Starting November 1, 2026, all outdoor civil construction will be restricted, with a stricter total ban from December 10 through January 20, 2027.
The move comes as the Delhi government announced the restrictions on Monday.
Delhi crackdown aims to protect health
The government picked winter for this crackdown.
The goal: cut down dust and protect everyone's health while Delhi battles rising pollution.