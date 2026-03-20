Delhi riots case: Accused Sharjeel Imam gets 10-day interim bail
India
Sharjeel Imam, who has been in jail for almost six years over his alleged role in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy, just got a 10-day interim bail.
The court said he can step out to attend his brother's wedding and look after his unwell mother from March 20 to March 30.
Conditions imposed on Imam
Imam has to post a ₹50,000 bond with two sureties, stay off social media, and avoid any contact with witnesses. He must surrender to custody by the evening of March 30.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court denied him regular bail due to evidence pointing toward conspiracy.
Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches during anti-CAA protests that allegedly helped spark violence in February 2020, a tragedy that left 53 people dead and hundreds injured.