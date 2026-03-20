Delhi riots case: Accused Sharjeel Imam gets 10-day interim bail India Mar 20, 2026

Sharjeel Imam, who has been in jail for almost six years over his alleged role in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy, just got a 10-day interim bail.

The court said he can step out to attend his brother's wedding and look after his unwell mother from March 20 to March 30.