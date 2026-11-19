Delhi riverfront ghats remain littered days after Chhath Puja
Even days after Chhath Puja, many of Delhi's riverfront ghats are still covered in trash.
Spots like Hathi Ghat have smelly, stagnant water, and places like Kalindi Kunj are littered with leftover sweet boxes and plastic bags.
Locals say the bad smell just won't go away, since a lot of the waste hasn't been cleared yet.
MCD sends extra workers and tippers
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sent out about 150 extra workers and 23 tippers to tackle the mess, focusing on dry waste removal and stopping water from pooling up at artificial ghats.
While Hathi Ghat is looking better now, some areas like Sur Ghat are still struggling with plastic waste.
The MCD says it is aiming to finish cleaning in the next few days.