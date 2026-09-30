Delhi roads see 468 vehicle breakdowns this year causing delays
India
Vehicle breakdowns remain a perennial problem on Delhi's major roads, 468 already this year, particularly from busses and large commercial vehicles on routes like Ring Road.
Clearing these stalled vehicles often takes hours and special equipment, which just piles on more delays.
Audit finds 656 overaged DTC busses
Breakdowns have been going down every year (845 in 2025, 1,190 in 2024), with aging Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) busses being a big reason.
A recent audit found 656 overaged busses in the DTC fleet.
Traffic police say better driver training and faster recovery could help get things moving again.