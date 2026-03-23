Delhi-Rohtak highway accident: 3 dead, 4 injured
India
A serious crash on the Delhi-Rohtak road in Jhajjar, left three people dead and four others badly hurt on Monday.
A speeding truck lost control, hit two people crossing the street, then crashed into a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw.
The driver tried to escape but ended up crashing into overpass pillars and was caught by police.
Police are questioning the arrested driver
The victims have been identified as Ashok Kumar, Shambhu, and Yogender Kumar. All three lost their lives in the series of collisions.
Three passengers in the auto-rickshaw, including a woman, were critically injured; two of the injured were taken to PGIMS government hospital in Rohtak.
Police are questioning the arrested driver while the bodies of the three deceased have been sent for autopsy.