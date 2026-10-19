Delhi rolls out e-rickshaw safety draft capping passengers at 4
India
Delhi is rolling out new draft rules for e-rickshaws, capping rides at four passengers (driver not included).
No more squeezing into the driver's seat or standing during trips, and distracting music or audio is now off-limits.
The goal? Make daily commutes safer for everyone.
Delhi requires 2-year digital e-rickshaw certificate
To keep things in check, every e-rickshaw will need a digital compliance certificate that's good for two years.
Existing vehicles get 90 days to meet the new standards, with inspections focusing on things like unsafe batteries and bull bars.
Between January 1 and September 15 last year, there were 10,499 violations just for extra passengers up front.
If you've got thoughts on these changes, you can send feedback within 30 days before the rules kick in.