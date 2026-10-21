Delhi rooftop solar program hits 102,461 registrations, 230,000 units planned
India
Delhi's new rooftop solar program is off to a flying start: 102,461 registrations have already been made for free installations in just one month.
The city plans to set up 230,000 solar units by March 2027, making clean energy more accessible for everyone.
South and West Delhi lead registrations
Most registrations came from South and West Delhi, with strong interest also seen in East, Central, North, and Northwest areas. Industrial zones like Bawana and Narela are joining in too.
The big draw? Easy net metering, quick incentives, and double subsidies from both the center and the state.
As Power Minister Ashish Sood puts it, this is all about working together for a greener Delhi.