Winter action plan: Delhi imposes ₹68.4 lakh in fines

The fines included ₹56.6 lakh for PUCC violations, ₹2 lakh for vehicle entry restrictions breaches, and ₹9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for dust control norm violations at construction sites.

The Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department checked 14,930 vehicles under the non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicle restrictions regime.

They turned back around 10.31% of these vehicles and issued a total of 127 challans while impounding 62 vehicles with fines totaling ₹2 lakh.