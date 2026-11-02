Winter action plan: Delhi imposes ₹68.4 lakh in fines
What's the story
On the first day of its Winter Action Plan, Delhi authorities imposed fines and environmental compensation totaling ₹68.4 lakh. The action came after nearly 15,000 vehicles were checked under the plan. A total of 1,539 vehicles were turned back at border points under the border-entry restrictions on non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles, while 566 challans worth ₹56.6 lakh were issued for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations.
Fine details
Highlights of the drive
The fines included ₹56.6 lakh for PUCC violations, ₹2 lakh for vehicle entry restrictions breaches, and ₹9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for dust control norm violations at construction sites.
The Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department checked 14,930 vehicles under the non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicle restrictions regime.
They turned back around 10.31% of these vehicles and issued a total of 127 challans while impounding 62 vehicles with fines totaling ₹2 lakh.
PUCC enforcement
Authorities issued 566 challans for PUCC violations
In a separate enforcement drive against vehicles running without valid PUCCs, Delhi authorities issued 566 challans and imposed fines amounting to ₹56.6 lakh.
Out of this, the Delhi Traffic Police alone issued 493 challans amounting to ₹49.3 lakh, while the Transport Department issued another 73 challans amounting to ₹7.3 lakh.
Dust control
Drive against dust pollution at construction sites
The drive against dust pollution at construction sites also resulted in environmental compensation of ₹9.8 lakh.
Authorities inspected 300 construction sites and found 32 violating dust control norms. They issued two closure directions and four show-cause notices, imposing ₹4 lakh in compensation for large sites.
Among smaller sites, 17 were found violating rules, with authorities issuing 15 closure directions and imposing ₹5.8 lakh in compensation.
Pollution control
What is Delhi's winter action plan?
The restrictions under Delhi's Winter Action Plan will be in force from November 1 to February 28 to combat air pollution.
Non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles are barred from entering the city till January 31.
Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities are also banned, barring essential public infrastructure projects.
A complete ban on such activities will be enforced between December 10 and January 20, with certain exemptions.