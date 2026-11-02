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Home / News / India News / Winter action plan: Delhi imposes ₹68.4 lakh in fines
Winter action plan: Delhi imposes ₹68.4 lakh in fines
Nearly 15,000 vehicles were checked

Winter action plan: Delhi imposes ₹68.4 lakh in fines

By Snehil Singh
Nov 02, 2026
08:52 am
What's the story

On the first day of its Winter Action Plan, Delhi authorities imposed fines and environmental compensation totaling ₹68.4 lakh. The action came after nearly 15,000 vehicles were checked under the plan. A total of 1,539 vehicles were turned back at border points under the border-entry restrictions on non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles, while 566 challans worth ₹56.6 lakh were issued for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations.

Fine details

Highlights of the drive

The fines included ₹56.6 lakh for PUCC violations, ₹2 lakh for vehicle entry restrictions breaches, and ₹9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for dust control norm violations at construction sites.

The Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department checked 14,930 vehicles under the non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicle restrictions regime.

They turned back around 10.31% of these vehicles and issued a total of 127 challans while impounding 62 vehicles with fines totaling ₹2 lakh.

PUCC enforcement

Authorities issued 566 challans for PUCC violations

In a separate enforcement drive against vehicles running without valid PUCCs, Delhi authorities issued 566 challans and imposed fines amounting to ₹56.6 lakh.

Out of this, the Delhi Traffic Police alone issued 493 challans amounting to ₹49.3 lakh, while the Transport Department issued another 73 challans amounting to ₹7.3 lakh.

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Dust control

Drive against dust pollution at construction sites

The drive against dust pollution at construction sites also resulted in environmental compensation of ₹9.8 lakh.

Authorities inspected 300 construction sites and found 32 violating dust control norms. They issued two closure directions and four show-cause notices, imposing ₹4 lakh in compensation for large sites.

Among smaller sites, 17 were found violating rules, with authorities issuing 15 closure directions and imposing ₹5.8 lakh in compensation.

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Pollution control

What is Delhi's winter action plan?

The restrictions under Delhi's Winter Action Plan will be in force from November 1 to February 28 to combat air pollution.

Non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles are barred from entering the city till January 31.

Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities are also banned, barring essential public infrastructure projects.

A complete ban on such activities will be enforced between December 10 and January 20, with certain exemptions.

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