Delhi-NCR's AQI soars past 500, smog blankets region
What's the story
Delhi and its neighboring regions are grappling with severe air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring past 500. The dense smog has particularly affected areas like Rohini and Punjabi Bagh, where AQI levels reached alarming figures of 473 and 464, respectively. The current weather conditions, including calm winds, have trapped pollutants from both local and external sources.
Ineffective plans
Winter Action Plan, GRAP Stage 2 ineffective
The severe air pollution has rendered the Winter Action Plan and Graded Response Action Plan Stage 2 ineffective. These measures were expected to control the situation but have failed on the ground.
The current weather conditions, including calm winds, have trapped pollutants from both local and external sources, making it difficult for these plans to work effectively.
Event relocation
Poor air quality forces shift of India-Sri Lanka ODI
The hazardous air quality in Delhi has also forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move a sporting event.
The first One Day International match between India and Sri Lanka was shifted from Arun Jaitley Stadium to Visakhapatnam due to the poor air quality.
This decision is reminiscent of the December 2017 Test match when Sri Lankan players wore masks and suffered respiratory problems while playing in Delhi.
Expert opinion
Lack of preventive measures to tackle seasonal pollution crisis
Experts and ground reports have highlighted a lack of preventive, long-term interstate planning between the central and state governments to tackle the seasonal pollution crisis.
There is an urgent need for effective measures that can be implemented in advance to prevent such situations from recurring in the future.
The current approach appears reactive rather than proactive, failing to address the root causes of air pollution effectively.