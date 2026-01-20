Delhi's air quality upgrades to 'very poor'; Northeast monsoon withdraws

Cold wave persists in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), while they simultaneously experience dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperature of around 8.2 degrees Celsius at 7:00am. In light of these conditions, the Delhi Airport has issued an advisory for passengers about low-visibility procedures in place, but assured that flight operations are normal.

Pollution alert Delhi's air quality worsens, smog blankets city The city's air quality has also taken a hit with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 397 at 7:00am, putting it in the "very poor" category, after remaining in "severe" for three consecutive days. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 445 near Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar, falling under the "severe" category. Other areas, such as Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, recorded AQIs of 444, while Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 446.

Pollution response CAQM reactivates Stage-IV measures amid severe pollution In light of the severe pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reactivated Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and NCR. These measures are aimed at curbing pollution and improving air quality in the region. The dense fog has also affected visibility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where smog covered parts of the city.

