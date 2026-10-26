Delhi to ban entry of outside non-BS-VI vehicles

According to transport department estimates, in Gurugram and Faridabad, nearly two lakh vehicles don't meet BS-VI norms. About 70% of these are BS-III and BS-IV vehicles.

The two districts also have around 50,000 commercial vehicles that don't meet the standard.

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida alone, over four lakh vehicles fall short of BS-VI norms.

Ghaziabad has around four lakh such vehicles, a senior official said, as per NDTV.