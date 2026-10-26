Delhi to ban entry of outside non-BS-VI vehicles
What's the story
Starting November 1, Delhi will prohibit the entry of non-Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) vehicles registered outside the capital. The ban is part of a winter pollution-control strategy and will be effective till January 31, 2027. An estimated over 10 lakh vehicles in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad do not meet BS-VI standards.
Vehicle statistics
Over 10L vehicles in NCR fail to meet standards
According to transport department estimates, in Gurugram and Faridabad, nearly two lakh vehicles don't meet BS-VI norms. About 70% of these are BS-III and BS-IV vehicles.
The two districts also have around 50,000 commercial vehicles that don't meet the standard.
In Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida alone, over four lakh vehicles fall short of BS-VI norms.
Ghaziabad has around four lakh such vehicles, a senior official said, as per NDTV.
Exemptions
Who will be exempted from the rule?
The rule is likely to impact daily commuters from neighboring regions who enter Delhi for work or business.
However, not all vehicles will be banned under this rule. CNG and electric vehicles are exempted, along with ambulances, fire tenders, and specified essential-service vehicles.
BS-VI-compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi can also enter the capital without restrictions.
Enforcement
How authorities will enforce the rule
Delhi officials are gearing up to identify and stop non-compliant vehicles at the city's borders.
They will use AI-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at border points and key lanes to scan registration plates and flag vehicles for checks.
Authorities are also strengthening entry points for physical enforcement, especially on routes from Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.