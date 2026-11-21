Delhi's air quality remains poor for 6th consecutive day
What's the story
Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 270 at 4:00pm, a slight improvement from Thursday's reading of 280. However, several areas in the city recorded very poor air quality, with Sirifort recording an AQI of 357 and Pusa at 349.
Ban update
CAQM lifts construction ban in NCR
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had lifted the construction ban in NCR on Friday. However, construction restrictions under Delhi's winter pollution framework will continue till January 31, with stricter curbs from December 10.
The minimum temperature dipped to 10.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.9 degrees Celsius.
Pollution measures
CAQM directs NCR cities to curb municipal solid waste burning
The CAQM has directed NCR cities to curb municipal solid waste burning, a major pollution contributor.
Urban local bodies in several areas were asked to strengthen waste management and prevent landfill fires.
Biomass burning was the largest contributor to pollution at 33.3%, followed by waste burning at 19% and vehicular emissions at 18%.
AQI update
PM2.5 remains dominant pollutant
Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday, with an AQI of 270 at 7:00am. This was a marginal improvement from Thursday's reading.
Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 348, followed by JNU (338) and Pusa (337).
PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant across much of the city, indicating fine particulate matter continues to be a major contributor to pollution.
Pollution details
Four stations in moderate category
Out of 59 monitoring stations, 39 recorded poor air quality while 14 stations reported very poor conditions.
Four stations were in the moderate category, with IMD Lodhi Road recording the lowest AQI at 176.
The data, which is updated hourly on India's National Air Quality Index scale, was sourced from CPCB and DPCC stations.