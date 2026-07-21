Delhi 'Sansad Chalo' protest over NEET cancelations injures over 100
India
Monday's Sansad Chalo protest in Delhi turned chaotic, with over 100 people injured while opposing the NEET exam cancelations.
Police responded with tear gas and lathi charge near Sansad Marg, leading to injuries from head wounds to broken bones.
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) struggled to handle the surge of patients.
RML admits 4 protesters to ICU
Four protesters ended up in RML's ICU, including Ravi, 24, who suffered serious head injuries.
Witnesses described sudden police action and trampling during the chaos: Azam Khan recalled his friend Akhlaq being trapped for half an hour before help arrived.
Despite being overwhelmed, hospital staff worked nonstop, providing stitches, scans, and surgeries for those hurt.