Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse killed 7, 5 officials suspended
India
A boys' paying-guest building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday, leaving at least seven people dead.
The tragedy has been linked to basement construction work that weakened the structure.
In response, the city's civic body, MCD, has suspended five officials.
Rescue teams search for missing people
Those suspended include a deputy commissioner and four engineers from the South Zone.
Rescue teams are still searching for missing people, mostly students.