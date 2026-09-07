Delhi Satya Niketan collapse kills 6 after reported basement repairs
India
A 50-year-old building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday, killing six people and injuring several more.
The disaster happened after basement repairs reportedly weakened a pillar, leading to the sudden collapse.
Rescue teams are still working at the site, but a nearby building remains unstable, making things even tougher for everyone involved.
Authorities order House No. 13 demolition
Authorities have declared House No. 13 in Satya Niketan dangerous and ordered it to be demolished within three days to keep residents safe.
Traffic has been disrupted on routes around the area while rescue work continues and demolition has been ordered.