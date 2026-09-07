Delhi Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 7, 11 students rescued
A five-story PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan, mostly home to students, suddenly collapsed on September 6.
Seven people lost their lives, and 11 students were rescued so far.
The building was being repaired in the basement when it gave way, and the rent agreement actually said the PG authorities weren't responsible for any risks or casualties.
Owner Hariram missing, police case filed
The building's owner, Hariram, is missing, and a police case has been filed against him.
While rescue teams have pulled out 12 survivors so far, authorities have ordered the demolition of what's left of the structure.
In response, the Delhi government, with the MCD, is formulating a policy for periodic structural audits and safety certifications for buildings used for public activity, including PGs, nursing homes, schools, and other facilities.