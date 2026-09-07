Delhi Satya Niketan PG collapse raises safety questions after reopening
India
A building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, recently reopened as a PG after being vacated nearly a year ago and a PG accommodation started there again around two to three months ago, suddenly collapsed on Sunday, trapping several people feared trapped under the debris and sparking big worries about student safety.
The incident has left many asking how the place was allowed to reopen without proper checks.
Rescue response, ABVP NSUI demand accountability
Rescue teams rushed in right away, while police started searching for the property owner.
Student groups such as ABVP and NSUI are pressing for accountability and have set up helplines to support affected students.
With student elections coming up, both sides are calling out officials over safety lapses and demanding action.