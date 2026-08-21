Delhi scheduled power outages today for maintenance and upgrades

Heads up, Delhi: several neighborhoods will have planned power outages today (Friday, August 21, 2026) for maintenance and upgrades.

Areas like Uttam Nagar, Mohan Garden, Sarita Vihar, Nangloi, Najafgarh, Chhatarpur, Mundka, and more are on the list.

If you live in these zones, it's a good idea to wrap up any important work before your slot.