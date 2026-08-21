Delhi scheduled power outages today for maintenance and upgrades
Heads up, Delhi: several neighborhoods will have planned power outages today (Friday, August 21, 2026) for maintenance and upgrades.
Areas like Uttam Nagar, Mohan Garden, Sarita Vihar, Nangloi, Najafgarh, Chhatarpur, Mundka, and more are on the list.
If you live in these zones, it's a good idea to wrap up any important work before your slot.
Specific outage timings listed by neighborhood
Outage times vary by location:
Mohan Garden (Block D and Mansa Ram Park) will be out from 12:50pm to 4:50pm
UGR Mohan Garden from 11am to 3pm
Sarita Vihar (Madanpur Khadar) from 12pm to 4pm
Molab Band Extension from 11am to 12:30pm
Nangloi's Saiyed Village and Miyanwali Nagar go dark from 11am to 2pm
Najafgarh (Roshan Pura) is out from 10:08am to 12:08pm
and Indra Market, Agarwal Colony, Haibutpur and Lokesh Park Extension are out from 10am to 12pm.
Chhatarpur and Mundka also have morning outages for ongoing projects.
Check your local schedule so you're not caught off guard!