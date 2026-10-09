Delhi schools and colleges move online for Jantar Mantar protest
With a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, many Delhi schools and colleges are moving classes online and pushing back exams.
This comes after police warned that metro services might be disrupted.
For example, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya is switching grades six through 12 to online classes for the day.
Schools reschedule meetings, colleges delay exams
Schools like Raghubir Singh Junior Modern have rescheduled their parent-teacher meeting, while Mehta Vidyalaya canceled sports day practice and enrichment classes for classes 9 to 12.
Colleges such as Bharatiya Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering and Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology are delaying exams too.
All these changes follow advice from university officials and local police, aiming to keep students safe and avoid unnecessary hassle during the protest.