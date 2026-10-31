Delhi schools launch winter plan to help students breathe easier
India
Delhi's schools are kicking off a new winter action plan to help students breathe easier.
Expect water sprinklers on dusty spots, more encouragement to use public transport, and anti-firecracker campaigns, all aimed at keeping the air cleaner this season.
Schools boost recycling, ventilation, electric heaters
Schools will boost recycling, plant more green patches, and pause any dust-creating construction.
Better ventilation systems are on the way for classrooms.
Staff working outdoors will get electric heaters instead of burning waste to stay warm.
Plus, there will be lectures and fun competitions about saying no to firecrackers between October and November.
Schools will also involve parents and share monthly updates so everyone stays in the loop about progress.