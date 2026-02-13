Delhi schools, Parliament threatened with bomb blasts; hoax suspected
Five Delhi schools got scary emails on Friday morning, threatening bomb blasts at 1:11pm in the schools and 2:11pm in Parliament.
The sender wrote, "Delhi will become Khalistan."
Schools affected included Delhi Tamil Education Association, Kendriya Vidyalaya Gole Market, Happy Public School, Rabea Public School, and CL Bhalla DAV School.
Cyber teams are now tracking the sender
Fire services got the first alert around 9:12am. Police and bomb squads rushed in and safely evacuated students.
After thorough searches, nothing suspicious was found—so it was confirmed as a hoax.
Cyber teams are now tracking down who sent the email, and security around sensitive spots has been tightened.
Similar threats were received earlier this week
This is the second time this week (earlier on Monday, Feb 9, 2026) that Delhi schools have received similar threats.
Earlier on Monday, over a dozen schools got almost identical emails.
Each time, emergency teams responded fast to keep everyone safe.