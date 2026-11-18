Delhi schools reopen after CAQM lifts GRAP-3 with AQI 204
Delhi schools have reopened for physical classes after the temporary online learning period during GRAP-3, thanks to a noticeable improvement in the city's air quality.
With the average AQI now at 204, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted GRAP-3 restrictions, so all government, government-aided, municipal, and recognized private schools have been told to stop online and hybrid lessons.
Schools update parents, pollution controls continue
Schools are quickly updating students and parents about coming back to classrooms.
While it's a big step toward normal school life, some anti-pollution rules, like dust control and checks on polluting vehicles, are still in place.
Plus, limits on construction work and office attendance will stick around until November 20 to help keep the air from getting worse as winter sets in.