Delhi schools to shut on September 11 for BRICS summit
India
Heads up, Delhi students! All schools (government, private, and aided) will be shut on September 11 because of the big BRICS leaders' summit happening in town.
The official order came out this week after the city got instructions from higher-ups.
Delhi Police divert routes across city
The summit runs from September 11-13 at Bharat Mandapam and will bring together leaders from about 30 countries, plus reps from global organizations and businesses.
On top of school closures, all government offices (Central, PSU, and Delhi) will also be closed on September 11.
Expect major traffic restrictions too: Delhi Police are diverting routes across the city to keep things running smoothly during the event.