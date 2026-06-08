Delhi seals 126 buildings after Hauz Rani fire killed 22

Rekha Gupta pledges enforcement, considers insurance

On Sunday, officials checked out at least 130 sites across Delhi, especially in Khanpur and Sainik Farm, with West Delhi seeing the most activity.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed that illegal construction endangering citizens will not be tolerated and promised enforcement will be fair and ongoing.

She also shared plans to consider the possibility of introducing third-party insurance for public-use buildings, aiming to make safety a permanent priority.