Delhi seeks easier felling for landowners to boost agro forestry

Delhi landowners must register plantations online

If these rules kick in, you won't need special permission to harvest these trees, but you will need to register your plantation online with photos and proof that you own the land.

Permits for up to 10 trees will be approved within seven working days; larger requests get checked within two weeks.

Moving timber will also get easier since transit permits won't be needed anymore, and there's no requirement for compensatory planting with these species.

Officials say this update should help farmers while keeping Delhi's forests protected.