Delhi seeks to cap e-rickshaws at 250,000 to ease congestion

Draft policy offers ₹35,000 scrappage incentive

Once the 250,000 limit is hit, new registrations will pause until further notice. Only Delhi residents can register, and it's one e-rickshaw per owner.

The draft policy also offers ₹35,000 if you scrap an old e-rickshaw (from 2015-2022) and ₹15,000 for switching Gramin Sewa vehicles to electric.

The government says it'll crack down on illegal rides and tweak routes to help unclog crowded areas.

This policy still needs cabinet approval before it kicks in.