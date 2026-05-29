Delhi seeks to cap e-rickshaws at 250,000 to ease congestion
Delhi wants to limit the number of e-rickshaws on its roads to 250,000, aiming to cut down traffic jams and keep things safer, especially around busy spots like metro stations and markets.
Right now, there are about 205,665 registered e-rickshaws in Delhi, but officials think the real number is way higher because of unregistered ones.
Draft policy offers ₹35,000 scrappage incentive
Once the 250,000 limit is hit, new registrations will pause until further notice. Only Delhi residents can register, and it's one e-rickshaw per owner.
The draft policy also offers ₹35,000 if you scrap an old e-rickshaw (from 2015-2022) and ₹15,000 for switching Gramin Sewa vehicles to electric.
The government says it'll crack down on illegal rides and tweak routes to help unclog crowded areas.
This policy still needs cabinet approval before it kicks in.