Delhi sees 199-case H1N1 spike, total now over 3,000
India
Delhi's dealing with a serious H1N1 (swine flu) wave: 199 new cases were reported on 29 August, making it the second-biggest single-day jump this season.
With this, the city's total has now crossed 3,000 cases.
Influenza A spreading, 3,843 Delhi cases
Influenza A is also spreading fast, with 3,843 cases in Delhi alone and even more if you count people from outside the city.
Doctors say not to panic over every cough or cold. They recommend seeking medical help right away if you have a high fever, extreme chills, or difficulty breathing.
The numbers can go up and down based on testing rates, so staying calm and following basic precautions is key.