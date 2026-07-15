Delhi sees drizzle and possible storms July 14 to 18
India
Delhi's got a cloudy stretch ahead from July 14 to 18, with light drizzle in the mornings and possible thunderstorms later in the day, says the IMD.
Temperatures are sticking around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius for highs and a slightly cooler-than-usual 26.6 degrees Celsius for lows.
Delhi: no severe alerts, AQI 91
Weather stations across the city are showing similar readings, so you can expect pretty much the same weather wherever you are.
The good news? No severe alerts right now. Also, Delhi's air quality is looking better: AQI was at a comfortable 91 this morning.
Just keep an eye out for waterlogged spots if you're heading out!