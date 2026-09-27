Delhi sees rare 5mm late September rain, IMD warns
Delhi just got an unexpected taste of cool weather, with temperatures dipping to 21 Celsius, way below what's normal for late September.
The IMD says more cloudy skies and thunderstorms are on the way, and the city even saw a rare 5mm of rain over the weekend, the first time that's happened this late in September in seven years.
Delhi week forecast 22-34C, AQI 54
The chill is expected to stick around for the week, with temperatures hovering between 22 Celsius and 34 Celsius. A netizen thinks Cyclone Arnab in the Bay of Bengal might be behind this weather twist.
Air quality is still satisfactory (AQI 54) for now, but as winter sets in, pollution usually makes a comeback, so enjoy the fresh air while it lasts!
Meanwhile, Delhiites are joking online about bringing out their blankets early this year.