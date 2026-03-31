Delhi sees thunderstorms and gusty winds under IMD yellow alert
India
Delhi had a wet Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) putting out a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40km per hour.
Rainfall was patchy: Pitampura got 1.5mm, while Janakpuri saw four millimeters.
Safdarjung recorded a high of 33.7 Celsius.
Delhi March averaged 32.6 Celsius
March 2026 turned out to be Delhi's hottest in four years, averaging 32.6 Celsius, and the wettest in three, with nearly 20mm of rain.
But air quality wasn't great: it was the most polluted March since 2022, with AQI averaging 181 (moderate).
Looking ahead, expect partly cloudy skies on April 1 with temperatures between 18 and 34 Celsius; moderate air quality is likely to continue into early April.