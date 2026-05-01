Delhi senior loses ₹10.3cr to Mumbai Police and ED impersonators
A senior citizen in Delhi lost ₹10.3 crore after cyber fraudsters pretended to be Mumbai Police and ED officials.
They convinced him he was caught up in a fake legal case, getting him to transfer huge sums between September 25 and October 11, 2024.
The case started with Delhi Police but is now being handled by the CBI.
Aadhaar ruse led to fake transfers
The scammers first called, claiming a package linked to his Aadhaar was undelivered.
Next, they pulled him into a video call with people acting as top cops and ED officials; one even claimed to be Chief Director Rahul Navin.
Under pressure, he sent money to what he thought were government accounts, only realizing it was a scam about two weeks later.
CBI files FIR under new laws
CBI has taken over and filed an FIR under new criminal laws.
They're tracking down the phone numbers used in the scam and looking into bank accounts where the money ended up.