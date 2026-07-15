Delhi sets aside ₹17.60 cr for scientific road dust control

The focus is on creating clear guidelines for road paving, greening, and maintenance to keep dust down, with the goal of finishing within this year.

Most of the funds go toward resurfacing major roads, while some will help add greenery along streets.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma highlighted that long-lasting solutions are key.

This move is part of a bigger strategy (think more street cleaning, water sprinklers, anti-smog steps, and stricter construction rules) to make Delhi's air healthier for everyone.