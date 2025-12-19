Delhi: Seven arrested for duping US citizens through phishing calls

How the scam worked & what's next

Victims were pushed to share their Bitcoin wallet QR codes or private keys, letting the scammers move funds straight into accounts they controlled.

The arrested group includes two supervisors who managed the crypto wallets and five tele-callers.

During a late-night raid, police seized laptops, phones, networking gear, and documents with US citizens' data.

The investigation is still on—further investigation is underway to trace additional accomplices as police dig deeper into this international fraud network.