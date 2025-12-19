Delhi: Seven arrested for duping US citizens through phishing calls
Delhi Police just busted a call center scam where seven people allegedly pretended to be Apple tech support and tricked Americans into handing over their personal info.
Operational since September 2025, the group ran their operation out of a flat in Gujranwala Town, using VoIP calls and remote-access apps to take control of victims' devices, steal banking details, and convince them to buy Bitcoin at kiosks.
How the scam worked & what's next
Victims were pushed to share their Bitcoin wallet QR codes or private keys, letting the scammers move funds straight into accounts they controlled.
The arrested group includes two supervisors who managed the crypto wallets and five tele-callers.
During a late-night raid, police seized laptops, phones, networking gear, and documents with US citizens' data.
The investigation is still on—further investigation is underway to trace additional accomplices as police dig deeper into this international fraud network.