Delhi shares 21st spot in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 rankings

Delhi just landed the shared 21st spot with Visakhapatnam in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, in the category for cities with populations above 10 lakh, a national survey that scores cities on how well they're tackling air pollution, not on how clean their air actually is.

Among India's biggest cities, Delhi did better than Srinagar and Bengaluru but still has a long way to go when it comes to real air quality.