Delhi Siliguri bullet train to cut travel to 6 hours

West Bengal rail funding jumps

West Bengal is seeing a big jump in railway investment: funding has jumped from ₹4,000 crore under the previous government to over ₹14,000 crore now.

Kolkata's metro network is also expanding fast, with 45km added recently (compared to just 28km in 42 years).

Plus, 60 next-generation metro rakes over the next five years are coming soon and local leaders are being asked for ideas on what their areas need next.