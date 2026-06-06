Delhi Siliguri bullet train to cut travel to 6 hours
India
Big news for travelers: a bullet train linking Delhi and Siliguri (passing through Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna) is on the way.
Once it's up and running, you'll be able to get between the two cities in just 6 hours.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this move is set to seriously upgrade West Bengal's connectivity.
West Bengal rail funding jumps
West Bengal is seeing a big jump in railway investment: funding has jumped from ₹4,000 crore under the previous government to over ₹14,000 crore now.
Kolkata's metro network is also expanding fast, with 45km added recently (compared to just 28km in 42 years).
Plus, 60 next-generation metro rakes over the next five years are coming soon and local leaders are being asked for ideas on what their areas need next.