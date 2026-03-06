Delhi skips Spring, hits 34.3°C; hottest March start since 2023

Delhi has recorded its highest average minimum temperature for early March since 2023, with an average of 16°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Thursday was the hottest day of the season so far, with a maximum temperature of 34.3°C, 6.9 notches above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.2°C, which is also above seasonal averages by several degrees.

Forecast details Weather expert predicts clear skies, bright sunshine Mahesh Palawat from Skymet was quoted as explaining that no major weather activity is expected over Delhi and neighboring states for at least 10 days. He said, "There are indications of clear skies and bright sunshine in the coming days, which may lead to a gradual rise in both morning and evening temperatures." Wind speeds are also likely to increase during this period.

Regional temperatures Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ridge report above-normal temperatures The IMD's Safdarjung station recorded a maximum of 34.3°C and a minimum of 18.2°C. Palam recorded a maximum of 32.5°C and a minimum of 16.1°C, both above normal averages by several degrees. Lodhi Road saw maximum temperatures reach up to 34.4°C while Ridge recorded highs at 34.7°C, both well above seasonal norms for this time of year.

