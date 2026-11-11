Delhi smog rises to hazardous PM2.5 levels, visibility impaired
Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog this Wednesday, with pollution levels shooting into hazardous levels.
In some areas, like around AIIMS and Geeta Colony, the smog was severely impairing morning visibility.
The culprit? Tiny PM2.5 particles clogging up the air and making it tough to breathe or even see clearly.
Delhi authorities roll out GRAP measures
With Delhi's air quality deteriorating sharply into severe parameters, authorities are rolling out emergency steps under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
They're focusing on cutting down dust, limiting diesel emissions, and suppressing ground-level dust, all in hopes of clearing the haze and protecting people's health, especially vulnerable groups, particularly outdoors around the AIIMS medical cluster.