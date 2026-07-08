Delhi soaked as Najafgarh records season high 84mm rainfall
Delhi got soaked on Tuesday, with Najafgarh seeing a season-high 84mm of rain.
The sudden showers brought some serious relief from the heat: Safdarjung's temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius in just 90 minutes, and other areas cooled off too.
But all that rain also meant waterlogged streets in places like Sangam Vihar and Mahavir Bazar, fallen trees in East of Kailash, and traffic jams on key roads like NH-48.
IMD issues Wednesday thunderstorm alert
The IMD has put out a thunderstorm alert for Wednesday, with temperatures expected between 26 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.
Winds hit up to 41km per hour in spots like Palam and Pusa, while air quality stayed "moderate" (AQI: 113).
The weather department says this wet spell should ease after Wednesday evening, but heads-up: a break monsoon phase with comparatively dry weather is expected for Haryana and Rajasthan from around July 12.