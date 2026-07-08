Delhi soaked as Najafgarh records season high 84mm rainfall India Jul 08, 2026

Delhi got soaked on Tuesday, with Najafgarh seeing a season-high 84mm of rain.

The sudden showers brought some serious relief from the heat: Safdarjung's temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius in just 90 minutes, and other areas cooled off too.

But all that rain also meant waterlogged streets in places like Sangam Vihar and Mahavir Bazar, fallen trees in East of Kailash, and traffic jams on key roads like NH-48.