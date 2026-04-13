Delhi software engineer stuck under 2-year contract after ₹9 raise India Apr 13, 2026

A software engineer from Delhi got just a ₹9 pay raise for 2025 and shared their frustration on Reddit, saying they feel "Feeling like I'm in a ditch,".

They started as an intern in May 2024 and now struggles with unpaid travel costs and a strict two-year contract that includes a hefty penalty for leaving early.

The lack of real growth, despite extra work, has left them feeling stuck.