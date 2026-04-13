Delhi software engineer stuck under 2-year contract after ₹9 raise
India
A software engineer from Delhi got just a ₹9 pay raise for 2025 and shared their frustration on Reddit, saying they feel "Feeling like I'm in a ditch,".
They started as an intern in May 2024 and now struggles with unpaid travel costs and a strict two-year contract that includes a hefty penalty for leaving early.
The lack of real growth, despite extra work, has left them feeling stuck.
Commenter urges upskilling, IT wages stagnate
His story quickly caught attention online, with a commenter suggesting he focus on upskilling to unlock better opportunities.
It also highlights how IT salaries in India are barely moving these days due to automation and cost cuts, while fields like e-commerce and finance are seeing much bigger hikes (over 10%).