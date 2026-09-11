Delhi spruces up New Delhi ahead of 18th BRICS summit
India
Delhi is gearing up for the 18th BRICS leaders' summit on September 12-13, and the city's getting a fresh look.
As host, India is sprucing up New Delhi with new lights, plants, and decor to welcome global leaders at Bharat Mandapam.
NDMC puts up BRICS-themed signs posters
Major spots like Patel Chowk and Windsor Place are now glowing with decorative lighting. NDMC has put up BRICS-themed LED signs and posters along key routes.
Over 15,000 potted plants, floral boards at 15 locations, fountains at nine sites, and even the BRICS Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri have all been refreshed.
Streetlights have been fixed and electrical panels rebranded for the event. Plus, sanitation drives are making sure Delhi looks its best for this big moment.