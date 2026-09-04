Delhi squall and heavy rain divert 9 flights at IGI
India
Delhi's IGI Airport had a rough Friday as a sudden squall and heavy rain hit in the afternoon, forcing nine flights to change course.
Winds reached up to 76km/h, visibility dropped fast, and flights, including Akasa Air from Bengaluru and three Air India routes, were sent off to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad instead.
Weather department issues Delhi-NCR red alert
Palam Airport saw a quick burst of rain (7mm in just two minutes) and recorded the highest rainfall in Delhi during the three-hour period: 72.2mm between 2:30pm and 5:30pm
There was some local waterlogging around West Delhi too.
The weather department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Delhi-NCR on Friday, and heavy rain is expected to continue on Saturday, but says things should get better from Sunday.