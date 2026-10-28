Delhi starts door-to-door biometric verification for 440,000 old-age pensioners
India
Delhi just kicked off a door-to-door biometric verification for about 440,000 seniors getting old-age pensions.
After some earlier delays, survey teams are now visiting homes with fingerprint and iris scanners to make sure the right people are getting support.
The whole drive should wrap up in three months.
Delhi officials expect 20-25% pension ineligibility
Officials expect to spot 20% to 25% of cases where people may no longer be eligible, like those who've passed away or are already getting other government aid.
No one's losing their pension just yet; payments continue until checks finish up.
To get this pension, you need to be 60 or older, have a family income under ₹100,000 per year, have lived in Delhi for at least five years, and not receive any other government financial help.