Delhi starts door-to-door biometric verification for 440,000 old-age pensioners

Officials expect to spot 20% to 25% of cases where people may no longer be eligible, like those who've passed away or are already getting other government aid.

No one's losing their pension just yet; payments continue until checks finish up.

To get this pension, you need to be 60 or older, have a family income under ₹100,000 per year, have lived in Delhi for at least five years, and not receive any other government financial help.